D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 7.2 %

TMDX opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.