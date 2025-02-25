D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

