D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $801,000 in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

