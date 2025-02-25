D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $850,000 in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.30% of TSS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.84. TSS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Insider Activity at TSS

About TSS

In related news, insider James Mulford Oliver III sold 55,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $621,300.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,174.56. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,941.08. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,140 shares of company stock worth $2,358,094. 30.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

