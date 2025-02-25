D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $850,000 in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.30% of TSS as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.
TSS Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of TSSI stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.84. TSS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $18.26.
About TSS
TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.
