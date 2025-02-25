D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 32.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,245,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 306,933 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 806.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,451.50. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

