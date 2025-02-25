D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $810,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,653 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,034. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Porch Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

