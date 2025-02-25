D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 374 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Premier Financial worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 357,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

