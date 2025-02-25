D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,523 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after buying an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after buying an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 184,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after buying an additional 182,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.