D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

