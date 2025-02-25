D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

