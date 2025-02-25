D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 809,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 83,538 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

