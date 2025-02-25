D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

