D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SAP were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.28. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

