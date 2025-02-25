D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

