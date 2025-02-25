D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,029,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

JHG opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

