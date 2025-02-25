D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.