D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,317 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $319.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

