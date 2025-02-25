D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 160 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 261.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,397,000 after acquiring an additional 625,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,130,000 after acquiring an additional 307,466 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

