D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,704 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.76 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

