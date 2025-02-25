D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,433 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.79 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

