D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 26,533 Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.47% of Virco Mfg. worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Profile

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.