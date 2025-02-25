D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 31 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $909.01 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $930.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

