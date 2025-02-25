D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,111 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,181,000 after purchasing an additional 932,665 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

