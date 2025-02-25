D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,071 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,413,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after buying an additional 3,042,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after buying an additional 2,790,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,974.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,541,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 1,467,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

