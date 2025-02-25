Definitive Healthcare (DH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In related news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

