Dell Technologies (DELL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $24.57 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.
Read Our Latest Report on DELL
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.