Dell Technologies (DELL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $24.57 billion for the quarter.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

