Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.77.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.