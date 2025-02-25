Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

DG opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.