Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,291,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Stories

