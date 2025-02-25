Financial Comparison: Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 23.38% 24.41% 10.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tamboran Resources and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Northern Oil and Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Tamboran Resources.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and Northern Oil and Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $2.23 billion 1.49 $922.97 million $5.14 6.48

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Tamboran Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Tamboran Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

