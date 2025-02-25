Financial Contrast: Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organigram has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Organigram shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Organigram shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 7.59% 296.28% 12.65% Organigram -31.69% -8.59% -6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AbbVie and Organigram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AbbVie and Organigram”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $56.33 billion 6.39 $4.28 billion $2.40 85.01 Organigram $166.12 million 0.93 -$33.39 million ($0.38) -3.21

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Organigram. Organigram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AbbVie and Organigram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 5 17 2 2.88 Organigram 0 0 2 0 3.00

AbbVie presently has a consensus price target of $208.35, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Organigram.

Summary

AbbVie beats Organigram on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

