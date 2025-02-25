Financial Review: PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares argenx and PharmaCyte Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $1.86 billion 20.47 -$295.05 million ($0.88) -711.51 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A $330,000.00 $0.53 3.13

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PharmaCyte Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 1 2 18 1 2.86 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for argenx and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $658.39, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given argenx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe argenx is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -2.11% -1.45% -1.29% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A 0.76% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte. Ltd. and Austrianova Singapore Pte. Ltd. to use the Cell-in-the-Box technology for cancer treatment. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

