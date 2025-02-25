Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.19 and traded as low as $45.36. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 21,326 shares trading hands.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

