FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FMC were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at FMC
In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC
FMC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
FMC Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.
FMC Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.