FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FMC were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

