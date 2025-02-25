Frontdoor (FTDR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $367.91 million for the quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In related news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

