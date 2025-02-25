FS KKR Capital (FSK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $419.97 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FSK opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

