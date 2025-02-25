FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS FJUL opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $734.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

