FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

