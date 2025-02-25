GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

