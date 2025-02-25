Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.