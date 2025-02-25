Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Financial Contrast

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 4 2 0 2.33 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gold Fields currently has a consensus price target of $16.45, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,670.96%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.36 billion 3.96 $703.30 million $2.35 8.21 Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.11 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.16

This table compares Gold Fields and Golden Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Golden Minerals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

