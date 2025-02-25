Grifols (GRFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Grifols to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Grifols Stock Down 0.3 %

GRFS stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Earnings History for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.