Grifols (GRFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Grifols to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Grifols Stock Down 0.3 %

GRFS stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.