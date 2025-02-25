Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.69. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 1,326 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gyrodyne accounts for approximately 1.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 15.82% of Gyrodyne worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

