Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.24% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:HFGO opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.