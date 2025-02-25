Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.24% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
BATS:HFGO opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
