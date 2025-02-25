Head-To-Head Survey: Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) versus AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AtkinsRéalis pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AtkinsRéalis pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares AtkinsRéalis and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A $1.89 25.70 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 22.49

This table compares AtkinsRéalis and Bird Construction”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bird Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtkinsRéalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AtkinsRéalis and Bird Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtkinsRéalis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bird Construction 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bird Construction has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.28%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than AtkinsRéalis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of AtkinsRéalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bird Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bird Construction beats AtkinsRéalis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers services for clients across the nuclear life cycle consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering services; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit projects. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. The company was formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and changed its name to AtkinsRéalis in September 2023. AtkinsRéalis was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. It also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, drilling, blasting, and other concrete services, as well as contract mining, mine support, and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric facilities; steel modular construction; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, public safety and defence facilities, recreation facilities, transportation, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; offers industrial maintenance, repair, and operations services; and constructs new construction and retrofit of warehousing, laboratories, manufacturing and processing facilities, data centers, office buildings, retail spaces, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, such as electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, telecommunications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves oil and gas, chemicals, liquefied natural gas, natural resources, nuclear, power, renewable energy, and water and wastewater sectors. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

