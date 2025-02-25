Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

