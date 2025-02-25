H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.17 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.40). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.40), with a volume of 18,902 shares traded.

H&T Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.17. The firm has a market cap of £153.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

