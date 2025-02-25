Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 109,057 shares trading hands.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of £52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.50.
About Hummingbird Resources
Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.
