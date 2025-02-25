Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 109,057 shares trading hands.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of £52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.50.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc (AIM: HUM) is a leading multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction gold producing Company, member of the World Gold Council and founding member of Single Mine Origin (www.singlemineorigin.com). The Company currently has two core gold projects, the operational Yanfolila Gold Mine in Mali, and the Kouroussa Gold Mine in Guinea, which will more than double current gold production once at commercial production.

Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.

