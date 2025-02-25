IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAC were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 408.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IAC by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Stock Up 1.3 %

IAC stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

