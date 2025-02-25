ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Creative Planning raised its stake in ICU Medical by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ICU Medical by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock worth $2,548,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.28. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.63.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

